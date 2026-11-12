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World Leaders Set Out Clashing Priorities as COP31 Turns to Negotiations
By Reuters,4 days ago
(Corrects attribution in paragraph 18 and final paragraph to "she" from "he") ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 12 (Reuters) - World leaders have set out competing positions and made clashing demands in two days of intense speech-making at the COP31 climate change talks in Turkey, leaving negotiators with a tough task to draft a meaningful deal that all can agree.