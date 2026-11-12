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Financing options compare taxpayer impact for future AHS building project
By Angelina Berube,4 days ago
ANDOVER — Town officials are looking at how a future Andover High School building project could be financed. Town Manager Andrew Flanagan and Andover Public Schools Superintendent Keith Taverna presented two potential approaches for financing a future high school building project during a tri-board meeting of the Finance Committee, Select Board and School Committee on Nov. 4.