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Two programs helping prepare families to be ready for winter
By Margaret Woodruff, Library Director,4 days ago
Despite the recent warm days, winter is on the way. Join us for two programs to make sure that you and your family are ready:. At 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, Harry Schoppman from the Vermont Emergency Management Agency will lead a workshop on emergency preparedness for individuals and families. He will highlight tips for individual and family emergency preparedness in this one-hour workshop.’