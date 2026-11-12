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Christopher Ward and Mr. Jones Launch the New C1 Bel Canto Lucia
By Zach Kazan,4 days ago
When Christopher Ward introduced the C1 Bel Canto in 2022, it threw us all for a loop. A chiming watch from Christopher Ward was not something that most collectors had on their bingo card. That includes, I think, the brand’s most ardent supporters, who recognized long before the rest of the watch community that the brand was serious about innovating their own in-house mechanical watchmaking, and were much more than a dive watch homage brand, a label they’ve long since shirked entirely. The Bel Canto represented a leap in imagination and ambition that would have been hard to visualize before.