undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fact Check: Voter Registration Does NOT Exceed Adult Citizens In Several States -- Census Estimates Are Not Exact
4 days ago
Do several states, including Colorado, Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey, have total voter registration rates larger than the eligible voter population? No, that's not true: Social media posts saying that used numbers based on estimates derived from five-year survey samples but these numbers are not a direct 100% headcount of every person, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and they are relatively inexact, especially for smaller counties. The numbers reported by the states in the claim do not show more votes than registered voters.