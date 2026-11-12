undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Black Churches Are Asking Bigger Questions About AI
By Rev. Dorothy S. Boulware,4 days ago
Getting the church service online was one thing. Making sure the people could access it was another. During the pandemic, pastors began asking Dr. Fallon Wilson about computers for their parishioners and internet access for their communities. The needs reached beyond Sunday worship. Technology had become part of the church’s responsibility to care for its people.