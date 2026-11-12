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Veterans and Active Military Admitted Free to Sectional Football Games
4 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. — Active military, veterans, and one guest are invited to watch Kansas student-athletes participating in playoff football this week at no charge. For the fourth year, the Kansas State High School Activities Association is pleased to provide complimentary admission to all Sectional Championship football games to be played November 12th and 13th.