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County Road Department Faces Multiple Equipment Repairs
By Machelle Smith,4 days ago
Road and Bridge Supervisor Junior Neal came before the commission to update them on projects. He stated that currently three of the road graders are out of commission due to a problem with the DEF system. It was stated that it has crystallized. They are still under warranty and are scheduled to be repaired. He also stated that the rear wheel bearings have gone out on one, and it will be transported to Springfield to be repaired.