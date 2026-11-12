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Galena Board Accepts Football Coach’s Resignation
4 days ago
Galena USD 499 Board of Education Meeting was held on Monday, November 9, 2026. The News Notes from the meeting are below. The board voted to approve the following items during the regular meeting: Purchase a 19-foot scissor lift; Accept the resignation of Jacoby Martin, head high school football coach; The board gave Doug Gatewood a letter of support for a new business coming to town.