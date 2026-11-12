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Four Generations Share National Honor Society Legacy
4 days ago
On Tuesday, November 3rd, a rare occasion occurred at Southeast High School, Cherokee, KS. Four consecutive generations of National Honor Society members were gathered in one place. Evelyn Garner graduated in 1961 and was a member; her son, Bill Garner, graduated in 1981 and was also a member. Bill and Cindy Garner’s daughter, Dr.Sarah (Garner) Maxton, graduated in 2005 and was a member as well. Her son, sophomore James Maxton, was inducted at Southeast High School, making the fourth consecutive generation to be in the National Honor Society. According to the NHS website, this specific milestone is exceptionally rare due to both the historical timeline of the organization and the shifting criteria for selection.