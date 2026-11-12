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Beat the bottlenecks by working with global stockholding distributor, TME
4 days ago
TME (Transfer Multisort Elektronik Sp. z o.o.), the global stockholding distributor of electronic components, will use the Electronica exhibition to explain how the company can help designers and buyers avoid costly production delays, even though many parts are now in short supply. A strong portfolio of over 1.5 million products from 1,300 manufacturers and suppliers, plus high levels of inventory, combined with continuous market monitoring and strategic inventory planning, enables TME to anticipate changes in availability and respond to potential supply disruptions.