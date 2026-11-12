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Varsity Social Club Revives A Downtown Favorite
By Amy Lynch,4 days ago
THE LATEST VENTURE from Ambrosia Hospitality Group, Varsity Social Club opens downtown this fall, recasting the former Scotty’s Brewhouse spot with a polished new aesthetic, upgraded technology, and elevated sports bar vibes. With backing from Indiana Pacer (and frequent Ambrosia guest) Tyrese Haliburton, VSC appeals to sports fans, of course, but it also caters to the lunch and dinner market with a menu featuring choices like a signature prime rib dip sandwich, the “Hali-Burger,” spicy rigatoni, and a soy-ginger salmon, along with plenty of beer and innovative cocktails. “Sports are an important part of the energy, but great food, creative drinks, hospitality, and an inviting atmosphere are at the center of the concept,” says managing partner Eunsun Waugh. Let the games begin.