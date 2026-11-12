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This Philadelphia Program Has Helped 1,000 Local Homeowners Complete Their Wills
By Jensen Toussaint,4 days ago
The Will Power Program was launched in 2022 to provide free real estate planning to Philadelphia’s low-income homeowners. Three years later and the program has just helped its 1,000th Philadelphia homeowner with their will and other related legal documents, writes Aaron Moselle for WHYY. Debby Freedman, executive director of...
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