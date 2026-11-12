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FREE WebinarRental Inspections & Repairs for Oregon Landlords
4 days ago
A free, two-hour live webinar for Oregon and Portland landlords and property managers, presented by RPM Education. This class covers building a proper inspection form, serving notices, and completing move-in, move-out and mid-tenancy inspections, plus managing repairs, tenant expectations, legal timelines and contractors. Free to attend thanks to an education grant from the City of Portland. CE credits are available to licensed Oregon brokers and property managers for $20 (choose the CE ticket when you register). When: Thu Nov 12, 2026 10 AM – 12 PM PT Where: Online (join link and class materials are emailed about 30 minutes before class) Cost: Free (optional $20 CE-credit ticket) Who it is for: Oregon and Portland landlords, rental property owners, property managers and real estate licensees who want a clear, practical understanding of Oregon landlord-tenant law. The class is general education, not legal advice. How to join: register on the event page. The join link and class materials are emailed to registrants before the class starts, so you can attend from home or the office. About the organizer: Since 2009, RPM Education has taught Oregon landlord-tenant law and practical property management to rental owners and managers through live online webinars, self-guided courses and recorded classes. More at www.rpmeducation.org Register at www.rpmeducation.org/event-details/free-inspections-and-repairs-2026-11-12-10-00?utm_source=kptv&utm_medium=event_listing&utm_campaign=rpm.