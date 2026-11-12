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32 Dental and Orthodontic Marketing Campaigns Explained
By EPR Editorial Team,4 days ago
The best dental and orthodontic marketing campaigns sell one of five things: a daily habit backed by a clinical claim, a straighter smile without the orthodontist, a practice with a personality, a product that reaches the patient at home, or a cause. The 32 campaigns below run from Pepsodent in the 1920s to SmileDirectClub's 2023 collapse and Invisalign's "Invis Is", dated, with acquisition prices, sourced results and regulatory outcomes named where they are public.