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Medical Traumatic Stress and Medical Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Following Illness and Treatment: What Primary Care Providers Need to Know

By Matthew Gunther, MD, MAAlejandra E. Morfin Rodriguez, MDMariella Suleiman, MDYelizaveta Sher, MDJose R. Maldonado, MDTheodore A. Stern, MD,

4 days ago
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