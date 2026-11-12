undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Medical Traumatic Stress and Medical Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Following Illness and Treatment: What Primary Care Providers Need to Know
By Matthew Gunther, MD, MAAlejandra E. Morfin Rodriguez, MDMariella Suleiman, MDYelizaveta Sher, MDJose R. Maldonado, MDTheodore A. Stern, MD,4 days ago
Prim Care Companion CNS Disord. 2026;28(6):26f04276. The Psychiatric Consultation Service at Massachusetts General Hospital sees medical and surgical inpatients with comorbid psychiatric symptoms and conditions. During their twice-weekly rounds, Dr Stern and other members of the Consultation Service discuss diagnosis and management of hospitalized patients with complex medical or surgical problems who also demonstrate psychiatric symptoms or conditions. These discussions have given rise to rounds reports that will prove useful for clinicians practicing at the interface of medicine and psychiatry.