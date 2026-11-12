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Volleyball roundup: Cougars, Panthers close out seasons at Southern Divisionals
By Shona Verke SCN Sports Reporter,4 days ago
Lady Cougars cap successful season at Southern B Divisionals. The Columbus Lady Cougars recently brought their 2026 volleyball season to a close at the Southern B Divisional Tournament. After earning the No. 2 seed in conference play and finishing third at the District 4B Tournament, the Lady Cougars put together a competitive run at Divisionals before their season came to an end.