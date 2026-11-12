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How to watch Commanders vs Giants: TV, radio, streaming, Week 10 injury report
By Scott Jennings,4 days ago
The Washington Commanders are on the road on a short week, and will be playing the New York Giants for the second time this season. The first game ended with a tie after the Commanders failed to kick a field goal before time ran out in overtime. There have been several head-scratching decisions made by players and coaches since then, and the team now sits at 2-5-1 with their season hanging on by a thread.