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Nov 18 is National Injury Prevention Day
4 days ago
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed Tuesday, Nov. 18, as National Injury Prevention Day in Kansas. This day highlights the efforts of safety advocates across the state, working together to educate families and community leaders about ways to create and support safer environments. This is the seventh year for this annual observance, which shines a light on the importance of injury and violence prevention.