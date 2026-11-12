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Sen. Moran Calls on Congress to Pass Aviation Safety Legislation
4 days ago
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation – today spoke on the Senate floor urging Congress to reach an agreement on aviation safety legislation that can pass both chambers and be signed into law by the President before the end of the year. Sen. Moran delivered his remarks ahead of the second anniversary of the deadly midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) involving a regional passenger jet, Flight 5342, which originated in Wichita, Kansas, and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The crash killed 67 people, including seven Kansans.
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