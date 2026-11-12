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Women's Hoops Back On The Road, Facing Off With FDU Thursday
4 days ago
HACKENSACK, N.J. - After starting off the 2026-27 campaign with a 25 point victory over Pace, the Manhattan Jaspers hop back on the road following back-to-back losses to UAlbany and Bryant in the America East-Metro Challenge. The Green and White are led by Junior guard Taylah Murtagh, who has averaged 12 points and nearly four rebounds through three contests. Junior forward Amanda Baumgarte follows closely behind her, with a 9.0 scoring average and pulling down nearly six boards a night, including eight in the season opener. Both teams are still looking for their first Division I win, as the home Knights started off with defeats at Baylor and No. 6 Texas. Manhattan will look to pick up a win of their own before hosting the 57th Battle of the Bronx when the Rams from Fordham make their way into Draddy on Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m..