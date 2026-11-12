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Boone Health to be sold to Tennessee-based company Ardent Health
By Jacob Richey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor,4 days ago
COLUMBIA — Boone Health is set to be sold to Tennessee-based healthcare company Ardent Health following approval from the Boone County Commission. The County Commission voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to approve the sale following a discussion that lasted about an hour and a half and included both testimony from Boone Health officials and public comment.