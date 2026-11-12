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Your Tax Rate Is Higher Than Amazon’s. Here’s How 114 Big Companies Paid Zero
By Stacy Johnson CPA,4 days ago
If you paid federal income tax for the 2025 tax year, there’s a good chance you paid a higher rate than Amazon. That’s not a guess. Amazon disclosed about $1.22 billion in current federal income tax for 2025, according to a new analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP). That works out to a tax rate of roughly 1% on its U.S. profits.