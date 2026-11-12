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What should Indy do to fix limited housing options? Share your input.
By Elizabeth Gabriel,4 days ago
The Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development is seeking public input as it considers changes to the city’s housing ordinance. City staff believe adjusting some regulations could make it easier for residents and companies to build more affordable homes. Proposed amendments include adjustments to duplex development standards, reduced minimum lot size and shorter distances between a street and a building, and updated standards for adding additional places to live onto a property (like a granny flat).