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Young voters are not buying socialism. They want a made-in-America future
4 days ago
Young voters sent warning after warning to a Republican Party that remained tone-deaf, and one came wrapped in foil. When a Turning Point USA student complained that a burrito should not cost $20, some conservatives shifted the blame by lecturing young Americans to cook at home, eat ramen, find roommates and work additional jobs. "Burrito-gate" produced plenty of online jokes, but the frustration was never merely about lunch. It was about whether hard work still produces a better life.