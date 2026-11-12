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Ro Khanna rejects warnings that Trump admin investigations could derail Democrats' affordability agenda
4 days ago
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is brushing off concerns that House Democrats’ eagerness to investigate Trump administration officials could distract the incoming majority from addressing Americans’ concerns about affordability. "I can walk and chew gum at the same time," Khanna told Fox News when asked if the investigations could...