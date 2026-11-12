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PATRICK K O’DONNELL: The untold story of America’s female Revolutionary sniper
4 days ago
Jemima Warner followed her husband into war. She didn’t know she’d take his place when he fell. Jemima’s husband, James Warner, was an original member of the Continental Army and served in the 1st Pennsylvania Rifle Regiment. These crack-shot riflemen were among the best marksmen in Washington’s army. Many had been longhunters who lived and hunted beyond the Allegheny Mountains and often had to battle Native Americans. Their woodcraft, scouting skills and expert marksmanship helped pioneer many aspects of early American special operations. In the fall of 1775, Col. Benedict Arnold tapped them to help move his army through the Maine wilderness to attack Quebec.