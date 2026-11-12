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4 Editing Tips That Give Flat Landscape Photos More Depth
By Alex Cooke,4 days ago
A landscape photo can be sharp, well exposed, and carefully composed and still look like a flat print taped to a wall. Depth in a two-dimensional image comes from cues the eye reads instantly, such as where light falls, how contrast changes with distance, and how warm and cool tones sit against each other, and you can strengthen most of those cues in the edit.