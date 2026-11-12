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Northeast Ohio’s Steelhead Alley Is World-Class, but Catch Rates Are Falling: CLE Daily
By Ron Ledgard,4 days ago
🗳️ Ohio's New Governor Is Getting Her Own Bobblehead: The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an Amy Acton bobblehead showing a smiling Acton in a dark blue suit on a stars-and-stripes base. Each is numbered to 2,026, costs $30 plus $8 shipping per order and is expected to ship in April. A bobblehead of Dr. Acton released during the COVID pandemic has sold out.
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