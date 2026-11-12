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Westmoreland happenings: Gingerbread house contest, turkey dinner, potluck luncheon, more
By TribLive,4 days ago
• Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Drive, Trafford, will have its fall potluck luncheon Nov. 15 in the church fellowship hall. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the luncheon will follow. Roast turkey, stuffing and chicken strips will be provided. Please bring a covered dish to share. Public welcome.
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