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LA Tech’s 2026 Top Dog New Venture Championship winners announced
By kylelpj,4 days ago
Louisiana Tech University’s premier entrepreneurial pitch competition, Top Dog New Venture Championship, crowned its 2026 winner. Tech in Schools, an educational technology venture designed to bring hands-on engineering experiences into classrooms, captured first place. Hosted by the College of Business’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Top Dog is one...
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