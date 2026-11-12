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Downtown Chattanooga Attracts Nearly $1 Billion In Investments So Far This Year
By Austin Cantrell,4 days ago
River City Company, downtown Chattanooga’s nonprofit economic development organization, is proud to announce that nearly $1B of investment is underway downtown and 40+ businesses have opened or announced openings in downtown Chattanooga in 2026. These milestones reflect strong momentum across downtown Chattanooga, where a diverse mix of restaurants, retailers,...
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