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Tyreek McDole CHROMA
4 days ago
Tyreek McDole, vocals/percussion; Emmanuel Michael, guitar; Michael King, piano/Fender Rhodes/prophet/organ; Brandon Rose, upright bass; Joe Dyson, drums/percussion; Akili Bradley, trumpet; Theo Croker, percussion/samples/programming; Marcelo de Lamare, samples/synths/programming. This album is one of the more interesting jazz albums I’ve reviewed this year. “Chroma” translates to the purity, intensity and saturation of...