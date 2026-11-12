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ACMA orders blocks on three more illegal gambling sites
4 days ago
The latest action coincides with the inaugural Illegal Gambling Awareness Week and brings the regulator’s blocked websites total to 1,850. Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has requested that online service providers (ISPs) block three more unlicensed online gambling sites. It says its investigations found the sites to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. The sites are Gday77, SpinBet, X4Bet.