undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How does Virginia fit into 2026’s “blue tsunami”?
By Jahd Khalil,4 days ago
How much did Virginia’s competitive congressional districts swing towards the Democrats? It depends on which election you compare against. In 2026, the Democrats running to represent Virginia’s 11 congressional districts in the US House of Representatives collectively won 60% of the state’s vote, up from 52% in 2024. That translated to a margin of victory that increased from 4% to 19%.