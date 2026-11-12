undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thursday Preview of Saturday’s Connecticut Veterans Calendar Publication – 12 November 2026
4 days ago
Thursday Preview of Saturday’s Publication – 12 November 2026. Welcome to our Thursday Preview for the upcoming Saturday, 14 November 2026 edition of the Connecticut Veterans Calendar. As our community counts down to Veterans Day and heads deeper into November, local posts, service organizations, and dedicated advocates are stepping up with an incredible lineup of events.
1