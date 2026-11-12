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Toyota’s Scion 01 Concept Brings 300-HP SxS Ambitions
By Chris,4 days ago
Toyota is signaling it wants a piece of the high-performance side-by-side market, and the Scion 01 concept is how it plans to make the case. First shown at SEMA 2025, the Scion 01 returned at SEMA 2026 as Toyota USA announced it is reviving the Scion name, this time as what the company calls a forward-looking mobility brand under the “Scion by Toyota” banner. The side-by-side remains a concept in name, but Toyota spent nearly as much presentation time on it as on the production vehicle it debuted alongside.