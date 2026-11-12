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SS United States Sinks Off Florida To Become World’s Largest Artificial Reef
By Stephan Whelan,4 days ago
Updated November 12: Okaloosa County has lifted the safety zone and divers can now visit. The first divers down have photographed her sitting upright. The former ocean liner SS United States is now on the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. She went under just before 9pm local time (10pm ET) on Wednesday, November 11 – Veterans Day – about 22 nautical miles (41km) southwest of Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, becoming the world’s largest artificial reef.