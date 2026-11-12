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Reminder: New leadership academy accepting applications
4 days ago
Human Resources reminds employees that applications are open through Wednesday, Nov. 18, for Talent Management’s new Readiness in Supervisory Excellence (RISE) Leadership Academy, launching in January. The six-month program is designed to strengthen how supervisors across the university lead. RISE provides participants with sustained practice, coaching and feedback over...