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Research expo to host 800 student research presentations
By Purdue Today,4 days ago
The Purdue Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) and several sponsoring academic units are hosting the 2026 Fall Undergraduate Research Expo. The expo will feature 800 presentations that include posters, research talks and virtual presentations representing all academic colleges and schools. The Purdue and greater community are invited to celebrate the...