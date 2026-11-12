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DDEC activates rapid response services for Home Power displaced employees
By Newsroom, W Journal,4 days ago
The Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) has activated rapid response services to assist approximately 100 employees affected by layoffs at solar panel company Home Power Sun Energy following a decline in sales. Gov. Jenniffer González Colón and DDEC Secretary Carlos J. Ríos Pierluisi announced the assistance...