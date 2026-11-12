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CUD establishes international business committee to promote trade and investment
By Newsroom, W Journal,4 days ago
The Centro Unido de Detallistas (CUD) has established a new International Business Committee aimed at strengthening Puerto Rico’s commercial and diplomatic relationships with international markets and creating new opportunities for local businesses. The committee, chaired by attorney Margaret Ramírez, was formally introduced during a meeting with members of Puerto...