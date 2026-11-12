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Simpson vs. Maggiore: The battle for New Hampshire House speaker heats up
By William Skipworth,4 days ago
After last week’s election results dramatically shifted power in the New Hampshire House, the new Democratic majority faces its first big task: picking leadership. Republicans held a 215-177 majority prior to Election Day. Once the new lawmakers elected last week are sworn in, that’ll become a 291-108 Democratic majority (including one independent), pending recounts. With their new majority, Democrats will have enough control to pick the speaker of the House for the first time in six years.