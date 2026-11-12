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UK Economy Defies Expectations with Robust 0.7% Growth
4 days ago
The UK economy demonstrated a notable 0.7% expansion in the third quarter, surpassing expectations and showcasing remarkable resilience amidst a turbulent global landscape. This growth, largely propelled by a robust services sector and emerging AI-driven innovation, signals underlying strengths that challenge prevailing concerns about economic slowdowns. For global investors and policymakers, this performance offers a critical barometer of how advanced economies navigate inflation, geopolitical tensions, and technological transformation, often influencing broader global economic trends.