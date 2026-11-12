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Artists of the Week: Ellen Stewart ’27 and Reina Jones ’27 on Making Room for Dance
By Sasha Wechsler,4 days ago
When Reina Jones ’27 and Ellen Stewart ’27 met at Swarthmore’s dance information session during their first week on campus, they discovered a mutual desire for more opportunities to dance and perform. A few weeks later, they founded Ember Dance Company, Swarthmore’s student dance group dedicated to ballet, contemporary, and jazz.