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We Need to Advocate for More Life Skills Education
By James Shelton,4 days ago
During training, the Swarthmore Admissions Department teaches every tour guide to end their tours with, or at least include at some point, a bit about why they chose to come to Swarthmore. Being the rule follower I am, I ended every one of my tours, without fail, standing in front of Parrish Hall giving my own spiel: I chose Swarthmore because of its strong financial aid, liberal arts curriculum, and awesome community (almost always in that order, too).