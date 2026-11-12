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Olivia Rodrigo Brings the ‘Unraveled’ Tour to Philadelphia
By My Nguyen,4 days ago
In recent days, a search for “Olivia Rodrigo” will almost certainly flood your screen with unreserved, lavish, and utmost gushing praise from all corners of the internet, be it a random tweet from a concertgoer on X or the discerning Pitchfork itself. Yet, those reviews are no longer simply judgements of one of today’s most popular artists: they are the definitive proof of her journey and immense breakthrough in the pop industry. From her songwriting genius at eighteen to the Recording Academy describing her as “one of the defining voices of her generation,” to the latest release of her phenomenal third album “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” she has been breaking records left and right.