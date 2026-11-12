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Athlete of the Week: Dylan Myrick ’30
By Aimee Lee,4 days ago
First-year Dylan Myrick is a freestyle, Individual Medley (IM), and breaststroke specialist for the Swarthmore men’s swim team. The Eugene, OR resident swam at his first collegiate meet on Oct. 24, where Swarthmore, Franklin & Marshall College, Ursinus College, and Dickinson College competed at the Centennial Quad in Lancaster, PA. Myrick captured three wins, the most of anyone on the men’s team, placing first in the 200 IM (1:56.79), 200 fly (1:57.69), and the 200 breast (2:12.33). His efforts helped the Garnet to their first three conference wins of the season. On Nov. 6 and 7, the Garnet competed at the D3 Shootout hosted by the University of Chicago in Chicago, IL. There, Myrick earned a lifetime best 59.15 in the 100 breast. Myrick held the last leg of the 800 freestyle relay to finish fifth in the top final (6:52.66). He then closed out competition with a seventh-place finish in the 200 IM top final (1:56.13). Swarthmore men’s swim, ranked No. 24 in the preseason poll conducted by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), finished ninth of ten competitive teams. Myrick plans to complete a pre-med course of study at Swarthmore.