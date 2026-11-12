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The Inaugural Season of the Women’s Professional Baseball League
By Ryan Pinkert,4 days ago
On Aug. 1, 99-year-old Maybelle Blair tossed the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the 2026 inaugural season of the Women’s Professional Baseball League (WPBL). A former professional player herself, Maybelle Blair pitched for the Peoria Redwings in the All-American Girls Baseball League (AAGBL), a league created in 1943 as a result of World War II. The AAGBL continued for over a decade, eventually shutting down in 1954, inspiring the legendary American film “A League of Their Own” that would air much later in 1992. Blair was made the Honorary Chair of the Advisory Board for the newly formed WPBL, and even serves as the league’s mascot.