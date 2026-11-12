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Great Lakes EDC | Career Opportunities & People on the Move
By Michigan Business Network,4 days ago
Explore the latest economic development job openings, executive searches, appointments, and leadership changes across the Great Lakes region. Economic Development Specialist – Village of Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights, IL $85,043–$89,813 hiring range. Posted Oct. 20; deadline Nov. 21 — Business attraction, retention, incentives and marketing. Village Manager...